Ansarallah Declares ‘Fourth Stage of Escalation’ against Israel – What Does It Mean

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen’s Ansarallah group announced on Friday that it has launched its “fourth stage of escalation” against Israel, until the Israeli war ends and the Gaza siege is lifted.

Yahya Saree, Ansarallah’s military spokesman, said that Ansarallah members “will target all ships headed to Israeli ports in any area we reach regardless of their nationality and destination.”

Furthermore, “the Yemeni group will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships that belong to companies that are linked to Israeli ports, shall Israel carry out a ground invasion of Rafah,” according to Saree.

“If the Israeli enemy launches an aggression against Rafah, we will impose sanctions on all ships associated with the (Israeli) ports ,” Saree said, adding “and we will prevent the ships of companies associated with these ports from passing through our areas of operation, regardless of their nationality and destination”.

On the expected Israeli invasion of Rafah, Saree said that in the case of such an invasion, Ansarallah “will not hesitate to prepare for broader and stronger types of escalation.”

Saree’s remarks were made during a large rally in Sana’a, held in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Large crowds had gathered in the Yemeni capital carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israeli slogans.Yemenis also condemned American support for Israel, which allowed Tel Aviv to carry on with its war against the Palestinians.

Similar demonstrations were also reported throughout Yemen.

Saree’s comments came only hours after Abdel Malik al-Houthi, the group’s leader, had officially announced the fourth round of escalation, a position that was welcomed by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Thanking the Yemeni people and Ansarallah particularly for their support, Hamas said that this practical solidarity is an extension of the historical positions taken by the Yemeni people in defense of Palestine.

Starting in November, Ansarallah has joined other Arab Resistance groups in targeting Israel amid a bloody Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The other groups include Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and, as of late, the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain.

The Ansarallah’s position was directly linked to Israel’s policy of starving Palestinians in Gaza. But instead of demanding an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza, the US began attacking Ansarallah positions in Yemen, killing and wounding many.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,622 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,867 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)