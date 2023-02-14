WATCH: Israeli Soldier Assaults Palestinian Activist Issa Amro during Interview with The New Yorker

An Israeli soldier assaulted Palestinian activist Issa Amro on Monday as he was speaking to an American journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), The New Arab reported.

In a video posted on Twitter by Lawrence Wright of The New Yorker magazine, the soldier grabs Issa Amro by his jacket and neck and throws him to the ground. He then lands a kick to Amro’s backside before being pulled away by another soldier.

Today ,February 13th.

I was detained and beaten violently by an Israeli soldier in Hebron. I was showing the famous American writer lawrence wright @NewYorker @lawrence_wright the Israeli occupation and apartheid in my home town #Hebron. pic.twitter.com/Oel845CKtB — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) February 13, 2023

“I never had a source assaulted in front of me until today when an Israeli soldier who stopped my interview did this,” Wright tweeted.

The Israeli army claimed that the incident began when the soldier, guarding a military post, asked the Palestinian who approached the post to step away.

Before the assault the other soldiers were afraid to intervene although I warned them it was getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/TwJkSaO4OT — Lawrence Wright (@lawrence_wright) February 14, 2023

“In response, the Palestinian began recording and cursing the soldier. A verbal confrontation followed, which soon became a physical confrontation, during which the soldier hit the Palestinian,” it said in a statement.

However, in a Twitter response, Wright said: “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) misrepresented what led to this. The soldier initiated the encounter, Amro did not curse him, only asked to call his commander. Nothing to justify the violent assault that followed.”

The IDF is misrepresenting what led to assault on peace activist Issa Amro in Hebron yesterday. The soldier initiated the encounter. Amro did not curse or interfere only asked that he call the commander. Nothing to justify the attack that followed. pic.twitter.com/2nxCD2jXjc — Lawrence Wright (@lawrence_wright) February 14, 2023

The Israeli army reportedly jailed the soldier for 10 days in a move that far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled as a “disgrace.”

“I fully support the soldier, who did not remain silent. Soldiers deserve to be backed up, not jailed,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

(PC, The New Arab)