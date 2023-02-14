WATCH: Israeli Soldier Assaults Palestinian Activist Issa Amro during Interview with The New Yorker

Palestinian activist Issa Amro was assaulted and detained by an Israeli soldier as he was speaking to an American journalist in Hebron. (Photo: video grab)

An Israeli soldier assaulted Palestinian activist Issa Amro on Monday as he was speaking to an American journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), The New Arab reported.

In a video posted on Twitter by Lawrence Wright of The New Yorker magazine, the soldier grabs Issa Amro by his jacket and neck and throws him to the ground. He then lands a kick to Amro’s backside before being pulled away by another soldier.

“I never had a source assaulted in front of me until today when an Israeli soldier who stopped my interview did this,” Wright tweeted.

The Israeli army claimed that the incident began when the soldier, guarding a military post, asked the Palestinian who approached the post to step away.

“In response, the Palestinian began recording and cursing the soldier. A verbal confrontation followed, which soon became a physical confrontation, during which the soldier hit the Palestinian,” it said in a statement.

However, in a Twitter response, Wright said: “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) misrepresented what led to this. The soldier initiated the encounter, Amro did not curse him, only asked to call his commander. Nothing to justify the violent assault that followed.”

The Israeli army reportedly jailed the soldier for 10 days in a move that far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled as a “disgrace.”

“I fully support the soldier, who did not remain silent. Soldiers deserve to be backed up, not jailed,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

(PC, The New Arab)

