Amid Coronavirus Fears, Israeli Warplanes, Artillery Attack Locations in Gaza

Israeli warplanes and artillery attacked late last night several locations in the northern Gaza Strip, causing damage but no injuries, reported WAFA correspondent.

Missiles fired by Israeli warplanes hit several locations northwest of Gaza City and east of the town of Jabalya.

I am from the occupied Gaza and we are being BOMBED by Israel. Where are you from ?#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/TFhc05L3oi — Janna Mahmoud (@jannamahmoud3) March 27, 2020

Artillery shells also hit a location east of Gaza City causing damage.

Israel claims the attacks were in response to the firing yesterday of a projectile from Gaza that fell in an open area in the south of Israel without causing any damage or injury.

None of the Palestinian factions based in Gaza took responsibility for the firing of the projectile.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)