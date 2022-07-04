Israeli forces on Monday raided the Umm Qassa community in Masafer Yatta, in the South Hebron Hills, and demolished a Palestinian house, displacing 15 people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hyundai & Hitachi bulldozers demolished 2 homes for Palestinians in Om Qussa, Masafer Yatta this morning. International machinery & construction firms are complicit in entrenching Israeli apartheid. #SaveMasaferYatta @BDSmovement Video: @YouthOfSumud pic.twitter.com/hLZQ9vmjq0 — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) July 4, 2022

Rateb al-Jabour, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli army bulldozers demolished a 150-square meter residence owned by Nayef Kaabneh dwelled by 15 people, most of them children.

Another activist, Fouad al-Imour, told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers brought two bulldozers with them as they raided the community and broke into several homes owned by the Kaabneh family.

Israeli occupation bulldozers demolish a Palestinian-owned house in Umm Qasas in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/b07snk4o5T — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 4, 2022

He added that the residents confronted the soldiers and bulldozers in an attempt to prevent the demolition.

Israel plans to demolish at least eight Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta in light of the May 4 Israeli High Court decision giving the army the green light to demolish and dislocate more than 1000 Palestinian residents after considering the area a firing zone.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)