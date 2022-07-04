WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish House, Displace 15 Palestinians in Masafer Yatta

July 4, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli forces raided the Masafer Yatta area, in southern West Bank. (Photo: via Issa Amro TW Page)

Israeli forces on Monday raided the Umm Qassa community in Masafer Yatta, in the South Hebron Hills, and demolished a Palestinian house, displacing 15 people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb al-Jabour, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli army bulldozers demolished a 150-square meter residence owned by Nayef Kaabneh dwelled by 15 people, most of them children.

Another activist, Fouad al-Imour, told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers brought two bulldozers with them as they raided the community and broke into several homes owned by the Kaabneh family.

He added that the residents confronted the soldiers and bulldozers in an attempt to prevent the demolition.

Israel plans to demolish at least eight Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta in light of the May 4 Israeli High Court decision giving the army the green light to demolish and dislocate more than 1000 Palestinian residents after considering the area a firing zone.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*