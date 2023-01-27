Amnesty International Says Jenin Raid is Reminder of the Cost of Israel’s ‘Total Impunity’

Amnesty International said on Thursday that the deadly Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp is a horrifying reminder of the cost of impunity, the official news agency WAFA reported.

“In the space of just a few hours this morning, Israeli forces killed at least nine people and injured 20 more; blocked ambulances from accessing the wounded; and fired tear gas at a hospital, reportedly causing suffocation injuries to sick children,” Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director at Amnesty International, Philip Luther, said.

“Medics in Jenin say a child is one of those being treated for gunshot wounds, and Palestinian authorities have confirmed that a 61-year-old woman was among those shot dead,” Luther added.

He pointed out that the northern West Bank refugee camp has been a target of “relentless” Israeli military raids and “escalatory crackdown”.

“For almost a year, Jenin refugee camp has been at the center of Israel’s escalating military crackdown. Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in the camp last May, and its residents continue to be subjected to relentless military raids which amount to collective punishment” .

He went on to condemn the de facto impunity conferred on Israel and the passivity of the international community towards Israeli crimes.

“Meanwhile, Israel continues to enjoy total impunity for the system of apartheid it imposes on Palestinians – a system which is partly maintained through violations like unlawful killings. While Palestinian deaths mount, the international response to Israel’s violations consists of little more than timid condemnation at best, and unconditional support at worst,” he said.

Luther finally stressed the need for collective action to hold Israel accountable for its violations and crimes.

“Today’s bloodshed is a reminder of the cost of this shameful inaction – until there is accountability, deadly attacks against Palestinians across the Occupied Palestinian Territories will continue.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)