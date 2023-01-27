Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Israeli Raid in Jenin

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Thursday a raid by Israeli commandos on the Palestinian town of Jenin that killed nine people and injured dozens of others, the Said state news agency SPA reported.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said it denounced Israeli forces’ “storming of the city” that led to “the fall of a number of victims”.

The Ministry said Saudi Arabia rejected “serious violations of international law by the Israeli Occupation Forces” and called on the international community to take responsibility to “end the Occupation, stop the Israeli escalation and aggressions and provide the necessary protection for civilians,” SPA said.

Kuwait and Oman also condemned the attack, their state news agencies said on Thursday.

UN and Arab mediators said they were in talks with Israel and Palestinian factions in hope of heading off escalation after the protests in Jenin, among areas of the northern West Bank that have seen intensified Israeli operations in the last year.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)