An Unforgiving, Disrupted Poem for Ursula Von der Leyen

They made the “desert bloom”
Says, the president of doom
watered by spilled blood
and the sweat of those who ran to safety
The homes and bodies of the title deed holders
mere compost
For those who today hold high office in the guilty lands
Now compose racist tropes
Against the victims of their victims
After the greatest tragedy at the hands of European white supremacists
Almost white Jewish supremacists keepers of Western civilization
make the tragedy for Palestinians
Their bonds and ties to Europe, from Balfour and more
Continue to strangle Palestinians
The final battles of the European war, the history books say
ended with the overall surrender of Nazi German to the Allies
And they promised to end all hate, racism and totalitarianism
That was 8 May, 1945
The catastrophe, Al Nakba is
We remember every year as Palestine was ethnically cleansed
800 000 people and counting
It was on or about 15 May 1948
Totalitarianism has come out of hiding
Jewish supremacy lives
Al Nakba continues
This is not history
It is live news
But Ursula is not tuned in
