Gaza Man Found Dead in Israel under Mysterious Circumstances (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 59-year-old resident of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip died on Thursday after he went missing under mysterious circumstances while working in Israel.

Amin Abdel Qader Warda, 59 years old, was buried at Al-Shifa Medical Center in Gaza on Friday.

The Palestine Chronicle joined the Warda family at the funeral and spoke to members of the Warda family.

Basil Shaheen, Warda’s nephew, said that “the family lost contact with (my uncle) Amin five days ago, hours after he left the Gaza Strip to work in Israel”.

According to Shaheen, Amin did not leave his place of work with his colleagues, yet he went missing. The family tried to contact more than one party, including the Palestinian Red Cross, to no avail.

“After 5 days of search, the Palestinian Civil Liaison (of the Palestinian Authority) informed us on Thursday that my uncle Amin was found dead in the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Israel,” Shaheen said, adding that Warda did not suffer from any diseases or previous health problems.

Warda’s son, Abdul Qadir, said that his father “went to work in good health”.

Abdul Qadir quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Warda’s phone was found smashed in the ‘Kiryat Malakhi’ area, near Ashkelon, in the Southern District of Israel.

The family is persuaded that Warda was assaulted and holds illegal Jewish settlers and the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the Palestinian father’s death.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)