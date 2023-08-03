Another Palestinian Fisherman Shot by Israeli Navy in the Gaza Sea

August 3, 2023 Blog, News
The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian fisherman was injured on Thursday after he was shot by Israeli navy forces as he was sailing in the Gaza Sea, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a Palestinian fishermen suffered from injuries after he was shot by Israeli navy in the eastern area of al-Waha, northwest of the Gaza City.

He was taken to al-Shifaa hospital to the west of the city.

Since October 2000, human right centers in Gaza have documented several Israeli violations, including killing and confiscation of boats, against fishermen who were allowed, in accordance with international guaranteed Palestinian- Israeli agreements, to fish in within 4 to 6 nautical miles offshore.

Despite the signed agreements between Palestinians and Israel, which allow fishermen to go 12 nautical miles inside the Mediterranean Sea, Israeli navy targets Gaza fishermen almost daily and does not allow them to go further than three nautical miles.

Fishermen say that the short distance not enough to catch fish.

A large number of Gazans rely on fishing for daily living in light of the tight decade-old blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)

