Another Palestinian Fisherman Shot by Israeli Navy in the Gaza Sea

A Palestinian fisherman was injured on Thursday after he was shot by Israeli navy forces as he was sailing in the Gaza Sea, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a Palestinian fishermen suffered from injuries after he was shot by Israeli navy in the eastern area of al-Waha, northwest of the Gaza City.

He was taken to al-Shifaa hospital to the west of the city.

“This profession passes from generation to generation…It runs in our blood”.

Mohammad has been a fisherman for more than 50 years. This year, ICRC has supported 20 fishing households in Gaza with cash assistance to rehabilitate their boats and restore their livelihood. pic.twitter.com/bBX89yXJKk — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) August 1, 2023

Since October 2000, human right centers in Gaza have documented several Israeli violations, including killing and confiscation of boats, against fishermen who were allowed, in accordance with international guaranteed Palestinian- Israeli agreements, to fish in within 4 to 6 nautical miles offshore.

Despite the signed agreements between Palestinians and Israel, which allow fishermen to go 12 nautical miles inside the Mediterranean Sea, Israeli navy targets Gaza fishermen almost daily and does not allow them to go further than three nautical miles.

In Pictures: A Palestinian fisherman from the besieged Gaza Strip was shot by Israeli naval forces with a rubber-coated metal bullet while he was fishing off the Gaza coast. Israeli navy deliberately targets Gazan fishermen and their fishing boats on a daily basis. They open… pic.twitter.com/SOjTnCpLnH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 3, 2023

Fishermen say that the short distance not enough to catch fish.

A large number of Gazans rely on fishing for daily living in light of the tight decade-old blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)