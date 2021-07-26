Another Palestinian Teen Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces

July 26, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Yousef Nawaf Mhareb, 17, was killed by Israeli occupation forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teen Monday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire two months ago, according to medical sources.

The Health Ministry said that Yousef Nawaf Mhareb, 17, a resident of Abwein village, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, died of the wounds after staying for 74 days in the intensive care unit at the Palestine Medical Complex in the city.

Mhareb received Israeli military gunshot wounds in the neck, specifically in the fifth and seventh vertebrae, causing damage to his spinal cord.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.