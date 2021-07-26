Another Palestinian Teen Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces

A Palestinian teen Monday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire two months ago, according to medical sources.

The Health Ministry said that Yousef Nawaf Mhareb, 17, a resident of Abwein village, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, died of the wounds after staying for 74 days in the intensive care unit at the Palestine Medical Complex in the city.

#IsraeliCrimes This morning, Palestine had yet another martyr, teen Yousef Nawaf Mhareb, 17, left this world early after he was targeted by Israeli military fire, after which he sustained severe injuries causing damage to his spinal cord, staying 74 days in intensive care unit. pic.twitter.com/Wtbvs58RbV — Embassy of the State of Palestine – The Caribbean (@caribbean_pal) July 26, 2021

Mhareb received Israeli military gunshot wounds in the neck, specifically in the fifth and seventh vertebrae, causing damage to his spinal cord.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)