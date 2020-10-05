Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Minor near Hebron

A Palestinian minor was shot and injured Sunday evening with a live bullet during clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

During clashes in the al-Thahr area, Israeli forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters against the Palestinian residents, shooting and injuring a 16-year-old minor in the foot.

Clashes broke out today between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian protesters in the neighborhood of Bab al-Zawiyaz in the southern #WestBank city of #Hebron.pic.twitter.com/ipZKeqLIQO @StopWarME1 — StopWarME (@StopWarME1) October 2, 2020

The teenager was moved to the hospital for medical treatment. His medical condition was described as moderate.

Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)