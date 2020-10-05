Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Minor near Hebron

October 5, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli soldier shoots a tear gas canister during a protest in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian minor was shot and injured Sunday evening with a live bullet during clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

During clashes in the al-Thahr area, Israeli forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters against the Palestinian residents, shooting and injuring a 16-year-old minor in the foot.

The teenager was moved to the hospital for medical treatment. His medical condition was described as moderate.

Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

