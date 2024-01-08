Another Rescue Mission Gone Awry – Resistance Roundup – DAY 94

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 94th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Israeli army admitted that nine officers and soldiers were killed and others wounded in two separate attacks by the Palestinian Resistance in the Strip.

The Israeli announcement coincided with statements by Palestinian Resistance groups about major operations targeting Israeli soldiers, including a thwarted operation by a special Israeli force aimed at freeing a military captive in the Bureij refugee camp.

Below are some of the latest, unedited statements by the Resistance groups, as communicated through their Telegram channels.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier and kill him with a Qassam Ghoul rifle, east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded Tel Aviv with a rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians.

“Al-Qassam Brigades foiled a Zionist attempt to free an enemy prisoner in Al-Bureij camp after a special force infiltrated a place where the enemy believed a prisoner was held. The force was confronted, its mission was thwarted, and a clash with it left them dead and wounded. Some of the special force’s belongings were seized.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Al-Mahatta area in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

For an army to progress from one stage of the war to the other, it has to first, complete the military tasks of earlier stages. But what did Israel achieve in its war on the Palestinian Resistance to move forward to yet another phase of fighting?

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a anti-personnel device Ra’-diya in a Zionist force and clash with the remaining members using machine guns inside a school near the Al-Mahatta area in the city of Khan Yunis. Rescue crews arrived at the scene to evacuate the dead and wounded.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a special Zionist force inside a house with an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding members of the force near the Al-Mahatta area in the city of Khan Yunis.

“Al-Qassam fighters target a special Zionist force with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and clash with them with machine guns, causing deaths and injuries inside one of the schools near the Al-Mahatta area in Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

“After their return from the combat lines, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist Puma troop carrier belonging to the Engineering Corps with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, killing two soldiers who were next to it, northwest of Gaza City.”

Just as the Israeli military began reporting on widespread successes in Gaza, Palestinian Resistance rockets fell throughout southern and central Israel. The video below, released by Al-Qassam Brigades, shows a barrage of rockets on its way to the Tel Aviv area, according to a…

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Since dawn today, we have been engaged in fierce clashes with Zionist enemy soldiers using machine guns and RPG shells in the front lines, in the north, east and central Khan Yunis.

“Once again, at 9:00 of Al-Bahaa, we bombed Sderot, Nir Am, and the Gaza Strip settlements with intense rocket barrages.

“We targeted a Zionist force barricaded in a house on the axis of advance in Khan Yunis with machine guns and an anti-fortification TBG shell, which led to the force being killed and wounded.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM, on Monday 8/1/2024, targeted the Hadab Al-Bustan site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 AM, on Monday 8/1/2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Lebanese Shebaa Farms, using appropriate weapons and achieving direct hits.

'Bibi Netanyahu, my message is to you' The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, released a video reportedly featuring Elad Katzir, who is being currently held in Gaza. This is the translation of what he said: "I have been in the…

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:35 PM, on Monday 8/1/2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Lebanese Shebaa Farms, using rockets, achieving confirmed hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:45 PM, on Monday 8/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Shtula using appropriate weapons, causing its members to fall between dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:00 PM, on Monday 8/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal Al-Alam site using rocket weapons, causing its members to fall between dead and wounded.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)