Ansarallah Gives Israel 4 Days to Allow Gaza Aid or Face Red Sea Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has given Israel a four-day deadline to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza or face the resumption of naval attacks in the Red Sea.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansar Allah group, announced that they are giving the Israeli occupation four days to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. If this does not happen, his group will resume its naval operations in the Red Sea against Israeli targets.

In a speech aired by the group’s Al-Masirah channel, al-Houthi declared, “We announce to the entire world that we will give a four-day grace period. This is a grace period for the mediators in their efforts.”

He added, “If the Israeli enemy continues, after the first four days, to prevent the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and continues to completely close the crossings and prevent the entry of food and medicine into Gaza, we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy, and we will meet the siege with a siege.”

Al-Houthi emphasized that “the Israeli enemy has evaded its obligations regarding the humanitarian file” and highlighted that Hamas had shown commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities under the agreement.

🚨 Breaking "We announce to the entire world that we will give a four-day grace period. This is a grace period for the mediators in their efforts." Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gives Israel 4 days to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, or face resumed naval operations…

This comes amid stalled negotiations over the next stages of the ceasefire agreement, which had ended the devastating 15-month war in Gaza. Israel announced its decision to prevent aid from entering Gaza on March 2, the same day the first phase of the ceasefire agreement — which had lasted 42 days — concluded.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas praised Ansarallah’s decision to give Israel a four-day grace period before resuming maritime operations if aid continues to be blocked from entering Gaza, according to Al-Jazeera.

Hamas condemned Israel’s decision, calling it another violation of the ceasefire agreement. The move was widely criticized for worsening the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Before the ceasefire, the Ansarallah had launched numerous attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea “linked to Israel” as part of their support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, also targeting Israeli territories with missiles and drones.

The threat from the Ansarallah comes just days after the United States redesignated the group as a foreign terrorist organization and imposed sanctions on seven of its senior leaders.

