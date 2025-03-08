LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Three in Rafah | Palestinian Women Killed, Wounded, Detained – Day 519

March 8, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
An Israeli airstrike targeted civilians in Rafah. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least three Palestinians were killed as Israeli tanks fired intensively and a drone strike targeted a group of people in Rafah.

On International Women’s Day, Gaza authorities reported that at least 12,000 Palestinian women have been killed in Gaza, while many others have been wounded or subjected to systematic torture in Israeli prisons.

Click here for previous blogs

Sat, Mar 8, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Special Forces Storm Nablus

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli special forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Sat, Mar 8, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

7 Injured in Israeli Strike on Beit Hanoun

AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a bulldozer removing rubble in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

Sat, Mar 8, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Town in Jerusalem

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Jerusalem.

Sat, Mar 8, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Barak: Threatening to Resume Fighting only Serves Netanyahu’s Interests

ISRAELI RADIO: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stated that threatening to resume fighting to return captives is illogical and only serves Benjamin Netanyahu’s interests.

Sat, Mar 8, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Raids Home of Two Freed Captives in Hebron

PRISONERS’ MEDIA OFFICE: Israeli forces raided the home of two freed captives, Akram and Nasr Abu Snina, who were released as part of the “Tufan Al-Ahrar” prisoner exchange deal in Hebron.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

21 Palestinian Female Prisoners Subject to Systematic Crimes in Occupation Prisons

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: VPALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ AFFAIRS AUTHORITY: The Israeli occupation continues to detain 21 Palestinian female prisoners, who are subjected to systematic crimes in Israeli prisons. Since October 7, 2023, 490 Palestinian women, including minors, have been arrested, according to specialized institutions.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Captives in Gaza Call for Protests Tonight

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of Israeli captives in Gaza have called for protests tonight, Saturday, to demand their immediate release.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

36th Batch of Patients and Wounded from Gaza Depart for Treatment Abroad

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Videos shared by Palestinian media show the 36th batch of patients and wounded from Gaza leaving through the Rafah border crossing to receive treatment abroad.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Attack Khirbet al-Daba’a Village in Masafer Yatta, South of Hebron

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli settlers attacked Khirbet al-Daba’a village in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Official: Occupation Destroyed 90% of Gaza’s Mosques

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Deputy Minister of Endowments in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation has destroyed over 1,119 out of 1,244 mosques in Gaza, amounting to 90% of the Strip’s mosques.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Massacres Left 12,000 Women Killed

SALAMA MAROUF, HEAD OF THE GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE IN GAZA: On International Women’s Day, Salama Marouf reminded the international community of the Israeli occupation’s massacres, which left 12,316 women killed during the genocide war in Gaza.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured in Jenin after Israeli Military Vehicle Collides with His Car

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: A Palestinian was injured after an Israeli military vehicle collided with his car in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Calls on Islamic World to Prevent Displacement of Gaza Residents

AL-JAZEERA: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghi called on the Islamic world to take action to prevent Israeli schemes to displace Gaza residents and annex the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Sirens Sounded Due to Misidentification

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated that sirens in the Kerem Shalom area near Gaza sounded due to a misidentification.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Tanks Intensively Fire Near Rafah Crossing

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli tanks are firing intensively near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group of Palestinians east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

An Israeli tank fired a sound bomb toward homes in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Home Front Command: Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the Kerem Shalom area near Gaza, according to the Israeli Home Front Command.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

UN: Israel Continues to Restrict Movement in the West Bank

UN OCHA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that Israeli restrictions continue to hinder the movement of people across the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Israel Begins Demolishing Over 16 Buildings in Nur Shams Camp

UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency reported that Israel has begun demolishing over 16 buildings in Nur Shams camp, following the destruction of more than 20 homes last week.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Southern Area of Hebron

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces stormed the southern area of Hebron.

Sat, Mar 8, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

OIC Rejects Plans to Displace Palestinians

OIC: The final statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting affirmed the absolute rejection and firm opposition to plans aimed at displacing Palestinians. It also endorsed the Egyptian plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*