LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills Three in Rafah | Palestinian Women Killed, Wounded, Detained – Day 519

At least three Palestinians were killed as Israeli tanks fired intensively and a drone strike targeted a group of people in Rafah.
On International Women’s Day, Gaza authorities reported that at least 12,000 Palestinian women have been killed in Gaza, while many others have been wounded or subjected to systematic torture in Israeli prisons.
Israeli Special Forces Storm Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli special forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
7 Injured in Israeli Strike on Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a bulldozer removing rubble in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.
Israeli Forces Storm Town in Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Jerusalem.
Barak: Threatening to Resume Fighting only Serves Netanyahu’s Interests
ISRAELI RADIO: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stated that threatening to resume fighting to return captives is illogical and only serves Benjamin Netanyahu’s interests.
Israel Raids Home of Two Freed Captives in Hebron
PRISONERS’ MEDIA OFFICE: Israeli forces raided the home of two freed captives, Akram and Nasr Abu Snina, who were released as part of the “Tufan Al-Ahrar” prisoner exchange deal in Hebron.
21 Palestinian Female Prisoners Subject to Systematic Crimes in Occupation Prisons
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: VPALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ AFFAIRS AUTHORITY: The Israeli occupation continues to detain 21 Palestinian female prisoners, who are subjected to systematic crimes in Israeli prisons. Since October 7, 2023, 490 Palestinian women, including minors, have been arrested, according to specialized institutions.
Families of Israeli Captives in Gaza Call for Protests Tonight
ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of Israeli captives in Gaza have called for protests tonight, Saturday, to demand their immediate release.
36th Batch of Patients and Wounded from Gaza Depart for Treatment Abroad
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Videos shared by Palestinian media show the 36th batch of patients and wounded from Gaza leaving through the Rafah border crossing to receive treatment abroad.
Settlers Attack Khirbet al-Daba’a Village in Masafer Yatta, South of Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli settlers attacked Khirbet al-Daba’a village in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
Gaza Official: Occupation Destroyed 90% of Gaza’s Mosques
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Deputy Minister of Endowments in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation has destroyed over 1,119 out of 1,244 mosques in Gaza, amounting to 90% of the Strip’s mosques.
Israeli Massacres Left 12,000 Women Killed
SALAMA MAROUF, HEAD OF THE GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE IN GAZA: On International Women’s Day, Salama Marouf reminded the international community of the Israeli occupation’s massacres, which left 12,316 women killed during the genocide war in Gaza.
Palestinian Injured in Jenin after Israeli Military Vehicle Collides with His Car
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: A Palestinian was injured after an Israeli military vehicle collided with his car in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Iran Calls on Islamic World to Prevent Displacement of Gaza Residents
AL-JAZEERA: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghi called on the Islamic world to take action to prevent Israeli schemes to displace Gaza residents and annex the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Army: Sirens Sounded Due to Misidentification
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated that sirens in the Kerem Shalom area near Gaza sounded due to a misidentification.
Israeli Tanks Intensively Fire Near Rafah Crossing
AL-JAZEERA:
Israeli tanks are firing intensively near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group of Palestinians east of Rafah in southern Gaza.
An Israeli tank fired a sound bomb toward homes in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah in southern Gaza.
Israeli Home Front Command: Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the Kerem Shalom area near Gaza, according to the Israeli Home Front Command.
UN: Israel Continues to Restrict Movement in the West Bank
UN OCHA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that Israeli restrictions continue to hinder the movement of people across the occupied West Bank.
UNRWA: Israel Begins Demolishing Over 16 Buildings in Nur Shams Camp
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency reported that Israel has begun demolishing over 16 buildings in Nur Shams camp, following the destruction of more than 20 homes last week.
Israeli Forces Storm Southern Area of Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces stormed the southern area of Hebron.
OIC Rejects Plans to Displace Palestinians
OIC: The final statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting affirmed the absolute rejection and firm opposition to plans aimed at displacing Palestinians. It also endorsed the Egyptian plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.
