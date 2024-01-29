Arab Bloc in Knesset Seeks No-Confidence Vote in Israeli government

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Arab bloc in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has said it will seek a no-confidence vote in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the Arab Movement for Renewal, known as Ta’al, said in a statement that it will submit a proposal on Monday for a no-confidence vote in Netanyahu’s government.

According to the statement, the proposal will call for ending the Gaza war, reaching a hostage swap deal, and launching a political path for peacemaking, the report said.

The Knesset is voting on a no-confidence vote on Netanyahu and his government — Marwan Asmar (@Asmar1959) January 29, 2024

“Netanyahu’s government prevents reaching any agreement to return the hostages and detainees as part of a prisoner exchange process, because the continuation of the war contributes to its survival,” the proposal reportedly says.

“There is no alternative to ending the war to initiate a new political path leading to a fair peace agreement,” it adds.

It requires 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset for the no-confidence vote to pass.

Netanyahu’s coalition has a majority of 64 seats in the Knesset.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since the October 7 operation by the Resistance Movement.

On Friday the International Court of Justice issued six provisional measures, including that Israel takes all measures to prevent acts of genocide being committed in Gaza, and to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave. Despite the ruling, Israel’s attacks are ongoing.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,087 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)