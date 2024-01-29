From Khan Yunis to Tel Aviv – Resistance Roundup – Day 115

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fierce fighting has been taking place in and around Khan Yunis, and nearly seven Israeli battalions have been trying to destroy the Resistance for weeks, to no avail.

What was particularly different about the bombing of the Tel Aviv area by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza today was not the number of the rockets, or even the range, but the location from which they were fired.

Military analysts say that the rockets were fired from the vicinity of Khan Yunis, a southern Gaza city that Israel claims to be the headquarters of Hamas.



Fierce fighting has been taking place in and around Khan Yunis for weeks, and nearly seven Israeli battalions have been trying to destroy the Resistance in the area, to no avail.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Hamas said that the release of detainees is linked to the end of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the withdrawal of all occupation forces from the Strip.https://t.co/vlmCjLBmkP pic.twitter.com/R67UggI6U0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 29, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: Al-Qassam fighters clash with enemy vehicles west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a D9 military bulldozer surrounded by a number of occupation soldiers with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Jourat Al-Aqqad area, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bomb Tel Aviv with a rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians. “This evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades launched a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv and its suburbs in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians. “Additionally, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a D9 military bulldozer, which was surrounded by several occupation soldiers, with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Joret Al-Aqqad area west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli military vehicles west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/zE0nJ7Lm4f pic.twitter.com/UywOmR5Jfn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 29, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“In a rocket and artillery fortification operation, we bombarded with rocket salvos, heavy mortar shells, and (Badr 1) missiles a major logistical support point for enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza. This point is used by the enemy for maintaining their vehicles and supporting their combat teams with water, food, and fuel. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank missiles with soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the axes of advancement in the city of Khan Yunis. “We targeted with a guided missile a group of enemy snipers holed up in a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis. “Our fighters successfully blew up a Zionist tank with a Thaqib – barrel explosive near the Hassan Salameh Mosque, west of Khan Yunis. “We bombarded gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axes of advance in the center and west of the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Tel Aviv with a missile salvo, in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/zE0nJ7Lm4f pic.twitter.com/BwCPcAQHpM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 29, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 AM on Monday, 29/01/2024 targeted the Birkat Risha site with Burkan missiles, and it was hit directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 AM on Monday, 29-12-2024, targeted the Hadab Yarin site with Burkan missiles and hit it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 AM on Monday, 29-01-2024, targeted the Branit barracks with Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits.

⚡️IMPORTANT: Hezbollah published a video refuting the propaganda rumours spread by israelis regarding the “special missile” attack (Almas ATGM) that targeted the spy tower in Ras Naqoura The video shows another view of the attack showing the big orange tower everyone nagged abt pic.twitter.com/L36XUJbKkk — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 29, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 AM on Monday, 29/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers behind the Jal Al-Alam site with a Falaq missile, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:15 AM on Monday, 29/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metat barracks, using rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:45 AM on Monday, 29/01/2024, targeted the Metulla site using appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:30 in the afternoon of Monday January 29 2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Hounin Castle with missiles, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:10 in the afternoon of Monday 29/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Zarit barracks with the appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:55 pm on Monday 29/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Samaqa site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

BREAKING⚡ HEZBOLLAH ATTACKS ISRAEL . After houthis now HEZBOLLAH again in action, attacked israel 7 times in 7 hours , 9 rockets in 10 secs Hezbollah jolting israel ✌️🇵🇸💪🇮🇷🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/Jo6BxYfGYM — Rizwan Malik 🇮🇷 (@Rizwanmalik49) January 29, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:10 pm on Monday 29/01/2024, targeted the Branit barracks with two Falaq missiles, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 pm on Monday 29/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tal Tayhat with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM on Monday 29/01/2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Jardah point with Burkan rockets, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:20 PM on Monday, 29-01-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks with Falaq-1missiles, and achieved a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)