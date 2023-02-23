Arab Countries Slam ‘Horrific Crimes’ following Israel’s Massacre in Nablus

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan have condemned Israel’s deadly raid in the occupied Palestinian territories, when 11 Palestinians, including a minor and an elderly man, were killed by Israeli forces in Nablus on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia: A Serious Violation of International Law

Saudi Arabia called the massacre “a serious violation of international law” and urged the international community to do more to stop the violence.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the Saudis for their Founding Day on February 22, sparking concerns that the two countries could develop an informal relationship.

Egypt Expresses Deep Concern

Egypt “expressed its deep concern regarding the dangerous and continued escalation witnessed by the occupied Palestinian lands recently”, according to the foreign ministry.

The ministry warned that the massacre could “complicate” the situation in the region and undermines efforts to achieve peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Qatar Condemns ‘Explosive Situation’

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strongly worded statement condemning the Israeli massacre, and warned of an “explosive situation in the Palestinian territories as a result of the Israeli escalation”.

Doha urged the international community to “hold Israel accountable for its horrific crimes in the Palestinian territories”.

Jordan Slams ‘Horrific Crimes’

Jordan also slammed the massacre, saying it has “consistently condemned Israeli incursions into occupied Palestinian cities, including today’s raid in Nablus.”

Eleven Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed by Israeli forces, and hundreds of others were wounded by Israeli gunfire and tear gas in what was the deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

Israel has launched near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since March 2022, killing at least 61 Palestinians since the beginning of 2023.

Netanyahu’s far-right Israeli government, which came to power in November 2022 has intensified the persecution of Palestinians while vowing to expand settlements in the West Bank. It includes extreme-right ministers who have made incendiary racist statements against Palestinians before.

(PC, The New Arab)