Bernie Sanders Calls for Cutting US Funds to Israel over ‘Racist’ Moves

US Senator Bernie Sanders said he is embarrassed by the new far-right Israeli government’s extremist moves to hamstring the judiciary and to steal more Palestinian land for Jewish settlements.

During an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” earlier this week, Sanders expressed concerns about the extreme far-right Israeli government.

“I am very worried about what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing, and some of his allies in government and what may happen to the Palestinian people,” Sanders said.

He added that the US should “put some strings attached” to the funds allocated for Israel.

“You cannot run a racist government; you cannot turn your back on the two-state solution; you cannot demean the Palestinian people there; you just can’t come to America and ask for money.”

Netanyahu’s government was sworn in on December 29, following a parliamentary election in November.

