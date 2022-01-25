Israel to Increase Funding to Counter BDS Movement

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during his weekly cabinet on Sunday that his government will allocate “additional funding” to counter the activity of the Palestinian-led international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement (BDS), The New Arab reported.
Bennett’s announcement came after Israeli daily Israel Hayom – close to former premier and rival Benjamin Netanyahu – claimed the current government was “not doing enough to counter BDS”.
Israel To Increase Funding To Counter BDS Movementhttps://t.co/0eEC3OrnAt
— Rona.Gaza~ (@Ronaps2) January 24, 2022
The newspaper said the merging of both the strategic affairs and foreign ministries had led to a decrease in funding, while the former ministry had a primary focus on countering global “anti-Israel” movements.
The BDS campaign calls for a boycott of Israel, including culturally and academically, until it ends its occupation of Palestinian territories and recognizes Palestinian rights.
#Israel's $72m 'war chest' to fight #BDS arrives in Europe but every Israeli attempt to discredit the #Palestinian boycott movement is helping it gain more supporters.https://t.co/O2MuWzoZJh pic.twitter.com/2XlzhwzA0D
— ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) November 16, 2018
Israeli officials accuse it of being “antisemitic”, similar to any individual or organization critical of ongoing Israeli violations against Palestinians.
(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment