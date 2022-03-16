Arab League Urges International Protection for Palestinians

The Arab League called on Tuesday for the UN Security Council and other international bodies to assume their responsibilities and provide protection for the Palestinian people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The organization’s statement was issued hours after Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians, two in the occupied West Bank and the third in the Arab town of Rahat inside Israel itself.

According to WAFA, the Arab League also demanded the urgent implementation of UN Resolution 2334 to put an end to Israel’s disregard for resolutions of international legitimacy.

“Investigatingr serious violations of human rights is always a laudable initiative. What is less laudable is the double-standard policy. The painful reality is, after 13 years, we do not have a case yet.” Dr. Triestino Mariniello, International Law Experthttps://t.co/9btv7VVe22 pic.twitter.com/omRuO1sErH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 8, 2022

WAFA noted that the regional umbrella body reiterated that the Israeli occupation authorities continue to commit “extrajudicial executions and premeditated killings with complete disregard for the blood of the Palestinian people.”

At least twenty Palestinian children and youths have been killed by Israel since the beginning of this year.

Thanks to the Italian Democratic Lawyers Association for the possibility to discuss abut the role of the #ICC in the #Israeli–#Palestinian setting. Together with @RajiSourani and Romana Rubeo. pic.twitter.com/znIWEjgigm — Triestino Mariniello (@TriestinoM) May 24, 2021

The League also condemned other ongoing Israeli crimes, including illegal settlements, house demolitions, displacement and daily raids and arrests.

“These are classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity, for which the occupation state is fully responsible, as well as for their repercussions in Palestine and the region.”

Israeli violations, concluded the organization, amount to “state terrorism” by the occupation army and illegal settlers against the Palestinian people as Israel perpetuates its apartheid system and ongoing ethnic cleansing.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)