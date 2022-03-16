Palestinian Authority Warns ICC of Falling in ‘Double-Standards Trap’

March 16, 2022
The International Criminal Court in The Hague. (Photo: via ICC Website)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) warned the ICC on Wednesday of falling in the “double-standards trap”, adding that it should immediately start probing Israeli crimes against Palestinians, the Middle East Monitor reported.

A statement was issued by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry following Israel’s ‘execution’ of three Palestinians – two in the occupied West Bank and a third in the Arab Israeli city of Rahat.

The PA said that the Israeli execution of the Palestinians amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity, adding that their perpetrators must be held accountable by international law.

It pointed to the continuous Israeli aggression on Palestinian homes and land with the goal to “break the will and resilience” of the Palestinians.

The PA also called for “a legal awakening of international conscience and morals in order to afford international protection for the Palestinians.”

“Israel exploits the international double-standards policy to continue its crimes and violence against the Palestinians as it is well aware of the lack or weak international response to its crimes.”

