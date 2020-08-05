Israeli Forces Ram Military Vehicle into Palestinian Man in Tubas

Israeli forces today rammed their military vehicle into a Palestinian in the northern West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Director of the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) Office in Tubas Kamal Bani-Odeh confirmed that Israeli forces rammed their military jeep into Mustafa Abu Siaj as they conducted a detention raid in the city, inflicting injuries across his body.

Abu Siaj was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)