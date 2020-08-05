Israeli Forces Ram Military Vehicle into Palestinian Man in Tubas

Israeli forces today rammed their military vehicle into a Palestinian in the northern West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Director of the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) Office in Tubas Kamal Bani-Odeh confirmed that Israeli forces rammed their military jeep into Mustafa Abu Siaj as they conducted a detention raid in the city, inflicting injuries across his body.
Seeing the Tree But Not the Forest: Systemic #Racism in #American and #Israeli Policing https://t.co/DN2V8rQXIy via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/VkZkM0ehAy
— @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) August 5, 2020
Abu Siaj was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment.
Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.
(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)
Be the first to comment