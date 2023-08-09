Arabian Horses Show Skills in Gaza Event (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle attended an exciting equestrian competition in Gaza.

Some of the most majestic Arabian horses paraded before an enthralled audience, while others showed their impeccable skills in jumping obstacles.

The event also featured some of Palestine’s most skilled riders from different age groups.

The event was organized by the Palestinian Equestrian Federation and was attended by the deputy secretary of the High Council of Youth and Sports, Abdulsalam Hanyeh.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)