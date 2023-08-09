This is How the Islamic Jihad Responded to Israeli Allegations that It has been Weakened (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Various types of weapons, some developed in Gaza itself, were also featured at the event, which was attended by a large number of Palestinians.

The Islamic Jihad in Palestine, which Israel had deemed weakened, if not defeated following the August 5, 2022 war on Gaza flexed its muscles in a military parade held in the besieged Strip.

Entitled Widhat al-Sahat (Unity of the Squares), the parade was held last Saturday, August 5, to coincide with the first year anniversary of the war.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondents and many local and international journalists attended the event, which featured a convoy of four-wheel propelled vehicles, carrying masked members of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad.

“The Zionist enemy is waging a continuous aggression against all sectors of the Palestinian population, so all arenas must stand up against it,” Khader Habib, a leader in the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, said.

“We in the Jihad movement are at the forefront of the battle against the enemy until its demise and the return of Palestine,” he added.

Following the parade, the Islamic Jihad issued a statement, saying that “Al-Quds Brigades managed to thwart the occupation’s plans” to isolate and target various regions in occupied Palestine.

It said that the Resistance is united everywhere in Palestine.

‘Unity of the Squares’ was the name of the battle used by the Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian Resistance groups on August 5, 2022, in response to Israel’s assassination of top leaders in the movement.

The Israeli war on Gaza then killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, and wounded hundreds more.

During the war, Israel assassinated a number of military leaders of the Islamic Jihad including Khaled Mansour, commander of the movement’s military wing in the southern region of Gaza, and Tayseer al-Jabari, commander of the northern region.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)