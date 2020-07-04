Archbishop Atallah Hanna: ‘Palestinians Will Not Raise the White Flag’

“Despite their sufferings, Palestinians will not raise the white flag,” the Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna announced on Friday.

In a press release sent to mass media, Hanna stated: “May God help the Palestinian people who endure the sufferings under coronavirus, unemployment and poverty.”

He stressed: “The Palestinians endure sufferings in every single side of their life due to the oppressive occupation policies.”

The archbishop continued: “May God help this nation amidst these circumstances which include conspiracies aiming to liquidate our people, our just cause which is the most just and noble cause in modern human history.”

Concluding his remarks, Hanna noted:

“We are sure that we will win in spite of all the difficulties and conspiracies which are targeting the Palestinians who will never raise the white flag.”

Who is Archbishop Atallah Hanna, and Why does Israel Hate Him? – https://t.co/ySiKkmcW2L #Palestine pic.twitter.com/mv6Al9Zypx — al whit (@soitiz) January 1, 2020

“Archbishop Hanna is one of the strongest and most articulate Palestinian Christian voices in Jerusalem. His relentless work and leadership have irked Israeli authorities for many years,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Now that Israel is finalizing its takeover of the illegally occupied city, Hanna, and like-minded Christian and Muslim leaders, are becoming more than mere irritants but real hurdles in the face of the Israeli military machine,” Baroud added.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)