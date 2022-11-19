Palestinian Teenager Buried after Israel Releases Body Two Months after His Killing (VIDEOS)

November 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
17-year-old Haitham Mubarak is buried after Israel finally released his body. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW Page)

17-year-old Haitham Mubarak was buried on Saturday in his hometown after Israel finally released his body and handed it over to his family, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hundreds of mourners took part in Mubarak’s funeral in his hometown of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, and chanted slogans decrying the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

On Friday, the Israeli occupation authorities handed over the body of the teenager to the Palestinian Red Crescent two months after he was killed by Israeli soldiers.

Mubarak was shot dead on September 8 by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near Bittin for no apparent reason.

Israeli occupation authorities are currently withholding corpses of at least 256 slain Palestinians either in mortuaries or numbered cemeteries where the graves are identified by numbers rather than names.

Human rights groups have described this Israeli procedure as a cruel practice and a violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Convention against Torture.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*