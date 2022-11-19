17-year-old Haitham Mubarak was buried on Saturday in his hometown after Israel finally released his body and handed it over to his family, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hundreds of mourners took part in Mubarak’s funeral in his hometown of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, and chanted slogans decrying the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Palestinians in Abu Falah village take part in the funeral procession of Haitham Mubarak, who was murdered by the lsraeli occupation forces two months ago near Ramallah. His family and relatives didn’t have the chance to bury him before as his dead body was kidnapped by the IOF. pic.twitter.com/sjBDE5emzu — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 19, 2022

On Friday, the Israeli occupation authorities handed over the body of the teenager to the Palestinian Red Crescent two months after he was killed by Israeli soldiers.

Mother of the 17-year-old Haitham Mubarak bids final farewell to her son who was murdered by the lsraeli occupation forces two months ago near Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/QbSxQsgSyg — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 19, 2022

Mubarak was shot dead on September 8 by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near Bittin for no apparent reason.

Israeli occupation authorities are currently withholding corpses of at least 256 slain Palestinians either in mortuaries or numbered cemeteries where the graves are identified by numbers rather than names.

Human rights groups have described this Israeli procedure as a cruel practice and a violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Convention against Torture.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)