‘Areas of Fighting’ – Israeli Military Submits Gaza Evacuation Plan to War Cabinet

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s war cabinet received an evacuation plan for Palestinians from “areas of fighting” by the Israeli military on Sunday.

The Israeli military has submitted the war cabinet with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from “the areas of fighting” in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Sunday said the army “presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from the areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, and with the upcoming operational plan.”

The submission comes ahead of Israel’s planned ground invasion of Rafah, where about 1.5 million people are estimated to be sheltering. Most were forcibly displaced from other parts of the enclave and have no further place to escape to.

The statement did not provide any further details on how or where civilians would be moved.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that a famine can still be averted in Gaza if vital aid is allowed in.

It stressed that the last time aid was delivered to the north was more than a month ago.

“The last time UNRWA was able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was on 23 January,” Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA, said on X on Sunday.

Humanitarian agencies have warned of a catastrophe should Israel press ahead with a ground invasion.

Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency relief chief, said he feared “a slaughter” as a consequence of such an operation.

At the same time, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Saturday said “The EU asks Israel not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.”

Close to 30,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,043 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

(Palestine Chronicle)