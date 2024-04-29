Deadly Ambush – Two More Officers Killed in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two more officers were killed in battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip , the Israeli army announced in a statement on Monday.

Ido Aviv, of the Yiftah Brigade’s 9232nd Battalion, and Kalkidan Meharim, Carmeli Brigade’s 223rd Battalion, were both killed in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Another Israeli soldier, of the 223rd Battalion, was seriously wounded as a result of a blast during a battle with Palestinian Resistance in the Netzarim Corridor area, according to an initial Israeli army investigation cited by Israeli media.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that they ambushed Israeli forces in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters lured a mechanized zionist force and trapped it in a mine ambush using explosive devices and F16 rockets that were fired at civilians but did not explode on Al-Sikka Street, in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip,” the Brigades said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Qassam said that its fighters shelled “the enemy’s command headquarters in the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

On Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades also announced the bombing of the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade from southern Lebanon.

According to the statement, the ‘Jibour Camp’, in northern Israel, was targeted “with a concentrated rocket barrage in response to the massacres of the Zionist enemy in patient Gaza and the revolutionary West Bank.”

Since the start of the Israeli military’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip on October 27, the army has admitted to the killing of 261 soldiers and the wounding of 1,584 more.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, has often stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,488 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)