Five Palestinians, Including Journalist, Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Kafr Qaddum

Five Palestinians were injured on Friday by Israeli gunfire during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protest and fired rubber-coated steel bullets, injuring five Palestinians, including Anal al-Jadaa’, a Palestine TV journalist.

Five Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets as the lsraeli occupation forces suppressed Kafr Qaddum’s weekly peaceful demonstration. — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 26, 2022

For many years, residents from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been holding weekly protests every Friday against illegal Israeli settlement construction and expansion.

Over 600,000 settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)