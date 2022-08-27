Three Palestinian Administrative Detainees Remain on Hunger Strike Demanding their Freedom

Khalil Awawdeh and two other Palestinian administrative detainees continue their open-ended hunger strike

Awawdeh, 40, a father of four from the town of Idna has been in administrative detention since December 27 of last year and is currently on his 178th day of hunger strike.

Awawdeh’s lawyer and Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups have warned that he is at risk of sudden death due to a critical deterioration in his health and a great loss of weight.

Along with Awawdeh, the two siblings Ahmad and Odal Mouse, 44 and 34-year-old respectively, remain on a hunger strike for the 20th day, also demanding an end to their illegal administrative detention.

Ahmad, according to the advocacy groups, was transferred to the Ramleh prison clinic, due to deterioration of his health, while his brother Odal is held at the Ofer military camp and detention center near Ramallah.

Palestinian political prisoner Khalil Awawdeh has reached the 178th day of an open hunger strike against his “administrative detention,” military internment without charge or trial by Israeli occupation forces. #FreeKhalil pic.twitter.com/8JvMAk5IOL — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) August 27, 2022

Under administrative detention, prisoners are held without charge or trial and for an indefinite and renewable period of time.

According to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, “Israel routinely uses administrative detention and has, over the years, placed thousands of Palestinians behind bars for periods ranging from several months to several years, without charging them, without telling them what they are accused of, and without disclosing the alleged evidence to them or to their lawyers.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)