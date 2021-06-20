Backed by Israeli Army, Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

June 20, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli forces arrest Palestinian protesting Jewish settler violence at Al-Aqsa. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem backed up by heavily armed forces.

Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and partook in what local activists described as “provocative tours”, before leaving it from the side of Bab al-Silsila, local reports said.

At least 54 settlers stormed the Mosque, while Israeli forces arrested Nasser Abu Aker, an employee of the Construction Committee at Al-Aqsa, according to the Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem.

An Israeli soldier reportedly urinated near Bab al-Rahma, also known as Gate of Mercy or Golden Gate, in the Al-Aqsa compound, an endowment source added.

Tension escalated across the Palestinian territories last month when an Israeli court ruled to forcefully drive out Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of settler groups.

The situation worsened after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted Palestinian worshippers inside.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.