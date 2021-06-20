Backed by Israeli Army, Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem backed up by heavily armed forces.

Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and partook in what local activists described as “provocative tours”, before leaving it from the side of Bab al-Silsila, local reports said.

At least 54 settlers stormed the Mosque, while Israeli forces arrested Nasser Abu Aker, an employee of the Construction Committee at Al-Aqsa, according to the Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem.

FRIDAY: Israeli forces suppress a demonstration at the al-Aqsa compound, #Jerusalem, in which Palestinians protested Israeli settlers' chants against the Palestinian cause and the Prophet Mohammed on the day of the Israeli Flag March in Jerusalem last week. Photos: Activestills. pic.twitter.com/N4Us0wrF2K — Activestills (@activestills) June 20, 2021

An Israeli soldier reportedly urinated near Bab al-Rahma, also known as Gate of Mercy or Golden Gate, in the Al-Aqsa compound, an endowment source added.

Tension escalated across the Palestinian territories last month when an Israeli court ruled to forcefully drive out Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of settler groups.

The situation worsened after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted Palestinian worshippers inside.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)