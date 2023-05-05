BDS Victory: Sam Smith Cancels Concert in Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

British popstar Sam Smith decided to cancel the planned concert in Tel Aviv next month, organizers announced on Friday.

“Due to unforeseen technical and logistical problems, there will be no shows on the evening of May 31 (including Sam Smith’s),” the show’s production team said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

Hey @SamSmith — You still have time to take a stance. Let the world know that playing for Israeli apartheid is not keeping your business clean!#SamDontGo pic.twitter.com/NzimrNpvED — #EndTheSiegeOnGaza (@AdalahJustice) May 5, 2023

The US-based Adalah Justice Project launched a campaign asking Sam Smith to cancel his gig in Israel. Their petition was signed by over 11,000 activists

“Despite Sam Smith’s team citing ‘logistical problems’ as the reason behind their cancellation, we know the truth: pressure from activists, organizers, and supporters of the BDS movement played a crucial role in this outcome,” the Adalah Justice Project said in a statement.

“Our collective efforts have made it clear that artists cannot remain neutral when it comes to human rights violations and apartheid,” Adalah added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)