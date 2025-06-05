Beirut Suburbs Targeted as Israel Launches New Wave of Strikes

Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh came under heavy Israeli fire Thursday, in the largest assault since the ceasefire.

Seven Israeli drone strikes and artillery shells targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday, shortly after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for buildings in Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that the strikes were aimed at locations allegedly used by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah for drone manufacturing.

Israeli media described the assault as the largest on Beirut’s southern suburbs since the ceasefire, noting that missile defense systems in northern Israel have been placed on high alert in anticipation of possible retaliation.

Reports added that Israeli drones were flying intensively over Beirut, while residents in northern Israel were urged to follow instructions from the so-called Home Front Command, a military body responsible for managing emergencies.

Prior to the attacks, the Israeli army announced its intention to strike underground facilities allegedly used by Hezbollah to manufacture drones.

It claimed that Hezbollah is expanding its drone production capabilities in preparation for a potential future war.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Army said one of its units had uncovered and dismantled a hidden surveillance device equipped with a camera near the town of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

Israeli strikes last Thursday and Saturday killed three people in southern Lebanon.

According to the Anadolu News Agency, over 208 people have been killed and 501 wounded in southern Lebanon since the November 27 ceasefire, amid thousands of reported Israeli violations.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday that the army has dismantled more than 500 weapons caches and military sites in the area south of the Litani River since the end of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in late November.

The area, previously considered a Hezbollah stronghold, was subject to a ceasefire agreement mandating the dismantling of the group’s military infrastructure and a full Israeli withdrawal. However, Israel continues to occupy five strategic positions in southern Lebanon.

