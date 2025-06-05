Trump Blocks Entry for Foreign Students Seeking to Study at Harvard 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Harvard University says Trump’s decision “is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights.”

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University for an initial six months.

Citing “national security “ concerns, Trump issued the proclamation on Wednesday, which stated that admission into the US to attend, conduct research or teach at the country’s universities “is a privilege” and “not a guarantee.”

“That privilege is necessarily tied to the host institution’s compliance and commitment to following Federal law,” it stated. “Harvard University has failed in this respect, among many others.”

Harvard University said in response that, “This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights.”

“Harvard will continue to protect its international students,” it added.

Legal Challenge

Trump’s decision comes a week after the university won a reprieve in its legal challenge to block the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from banning international students at Harvard, who comprise about a quarter of its student body.

Harvard said the May 29 court decision “allows the University to continue enrolling international students and scholars while the case moves forward.”

The university said it would “continue to take steps to protect the rights of our international students and scholars, members of our community who are vital to the University’s academic mission and community—and whose presence here benefits our country immeasurably.”

‘Anti-Semitic Incidents’

Trump’s proclamation “directs the Secretary of State to consider revoking existing F, M, or J visas for current Harvard students who meet the Proclamation’s criteria.”

It does not apply to foreigners attending other U.S. universities through the Student Exchange Visa Program (SEVP) “and exempts aliens whose entry is deemed in the national interest.”

Among the White House’s claims is that Harvard “has failed to provide sufficient information” to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about foreign students’ known illegal or dangerous activities, reporting deficient data on only three students.

It also said Harvard is “either not fully reporting its disciplinary records for foreign students or is not seriously policing its foreign students.”

In addition, Harvard “has failed to adequately address violent anti-Semitic incidents on campus, with many of these agitators found to be foreign students,” it claimed.

Freeze on Funds

In April, the Trump administration announced it would freeze $2.2 billion in federal funds to Harvard after the university rejected a list of demands that included changes to governance and audits of departments that “most fuel antisemitic harassment.”

Rejecting the demands, Harvard’s President Alan Garber said in a statement that the federal government “has threatened its partnerships with several universities, including Harvard, over accusations of antisemitism on our campuses.”

Garber noted that, “Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the ‘intellectual conditions’ at Harvard.”

‘Beyond Government’s Authority’

Harvard University later filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s decision to freeze the funding, calling it “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.”

In 2024, protests led by students erupted at universities across the US against the government’s support for Israel in its ongoing genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip that has, to date, killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)