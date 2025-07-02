Ben-Givr Seeks Smotrich Support to Block Possible Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel “has agreed to the conditions to finalize the 60 day CEASEFIRE.”

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has reportedly appealed to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in opposing a ceasefire deal being pushed by the US President Donald Trump, according to Israeli media reports.

The ministers “were said to be mulling a meeting to discuss coordinating their opposition to the American initiative,” the Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew language media reports.

According to a report by N12 on Wednesday, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Religious Zionism party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich to stand with him against a potential captive deal that involves a ceasefire in Gaza. Ben-Gvir's appeal came after US President Donald Trump claimed that…

Sources close to Smotrich, however, denied that Ben-Gvir had approached him and that a meeting was never scheduled, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“The issue of victory in Gaza is far too significant, and the lives of the hostages are far too precious, to play media briefing games. The finance minister has been working on this matter with full force and utmost seriousness for quite some time,” a source reportedly said.

Political Pressure

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have both long been opposed to any deal that would end Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza.

This time around, Ben-Gvir reportedly believes that a joint stance between Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism could apply enough political pressure to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from proceeding with the ceasefire agreement.

האמת צריכה להיאמר, גם אם היא לא נעימה: טרם ניתנה הפקודה הסופית להכרעת החמאס בעזה. אני אומר לראש הממשלה: הגיע הזמן להפסיק לדשדש – ולהכריע.

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli Kan public broadcaster quoted Ben Gvir saying that he wanted Smotrich’s help as he alone “cannot halt this process, but together they have enough votes against the deal.”

The paper noted that the ministers’ two parties together have 13 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, as opposed to the ruling coalition’s 61 lawmakers.

The report further pointed out that ​​even though the cabinet “would not need Knesset approval for a hostage deal and can authorize one even against the wishes of Ben Gvir and Smotrich, the two parties could threaten to hamper coalition legislative action in parliament if they don’t get their way.”

Captive Deal

Meanwhile, opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair MK Yair Lapid responded on Wednesday by offering Netanyahu his party’s votes in support of a captive deal.

“Netanyahu, against the 13 fingers of Ben Gvir and Smotrich – you have my 23 fingers for a safety net for a hostage deal. We need to bring them all home now,” Lapid stated.

"Netanyahu, against the 13 fingers of Ben Gvir and Smotrich – you have my 23 fingers for a safety net for a hostage deal. We need to bring them all home now," Lapid stated.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also expressed support for a deal, posting on X: “There is a great majority in the government and also among the people for a framework to release hostages. If there is an opportunity to do so, we must not miss it!”

The offer follows speculation that Benny Gantz, a key opposition figure, could potentially align with Netanyahu should a deal be finalized.

Warnings against Expansion

On Monday, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir attacked Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who warned that expansion of the war on Gaza could endanger the Israeli captives’ lives.

According to Al Mayadeen, the Ynet news website reported that Smotrich directly criticized Zamir during a cabinet meeting, saying, “We want to bring the hostages back, but we’re not willing to sacrifice an entire country for it.”

Ben-Gvir strongly attacked Zamir’s stance, the report added, saying, “There’s never been a war where defeating the enemy was stopped because of hostages.”

The security minister added that “the goal must be a decisive victory over Hamas to prevent thousands more future captives.” He also called for increased pressure on Gaza while insisting that “recovering the most hostages depends on cutting off aid to the strip and expanding the Israeli military’s presence throughout Gaza.”

These hardline positions come as Israel’s assault on Gaza continues and captive deal negotiations stall, with the Israeli government refusing to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

’60-Day Ceasefire’

Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel “has agreed to the conditions to finalize the 60 day CEASEFIRE,” adding that he hopes Hamas “takes this DEAL, because it will not get better – IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

Key Takeaways From Axios' Report on Trump's New Gaza Ceasefire Push Note: Neither Hamas nor Israeli officials have publicly commented on the details shared below. The details of the proposal have also not yet been made public. All information is based on Axios' reporting and…

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said its “mediator brothers are exerting intensive efforts to bridge the gap between the parties, reach a framework agreement, and begin a serious round of negotiations.”

“We are acting with utmost responsibility and conducting national consultations to discuss the proposals we have received from the mediators, in order to reach an agreement that guarantees an end to the aggression, achieves withdrawal, and urgently provides relief to our people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 56,000, wounding more than 131,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

