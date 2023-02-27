Ben-Gvir Pledges to Crush Palestinians ‘One by One’

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pledged on Monday to “crush [Palestinians] one by one,” Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Ben-Gvir reportedly made his comment while speaking to Jewish settlers at the illegal outpost of Evyatar as they were being evicted by Israeli occupation authorities.

“Our enemies need to hear a message of settlement, but also one of crushing them one by one,” the minister said. “This is not a war that began yesterday, not a war that’s going to end in one day, but it’s a war for our home, for our lives.”

Ben-Gvir urged the settlers not to take the law into their hands as they attack the Palestinians. The state of Israel, he said, will do the job for them.

“I understand the hard feelings, but this is not the way,” said Ben-Gvir, referring to the mob violence and arson in the Palestinian village of Huwara yesterday. “We do not take the law into our own hands. The government of Israel, the State of Israel, the [Israel Defence Forces], the security forces; they are the ones who have to crush our enemies.”

(MEMO, PC)