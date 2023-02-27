Jewish Settler Leader Says ‘Huwwara Should Be Wiped out Today’

The Deputy Head of the West Bank Settlement Council, Davidi Ben Zion, called on Sunday night for illegal Jewish settlers to “wipe out” the village of Huwwara, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“Enough with talk about building and strengthening the settlement, the deterrence needs to happen immediately and there is no room for mercy,” Ben Zion tweeted, as illegal settlers attacked the neighborhoods of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Although he deleted the tweet, which was reported by most of the Israeli and Palestinian media, a screenshot shows that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had “liked” it.

A leading figure in the settlement movement spoke to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster on Monday morning saying that it was a “shame” that the Israeli army removed settlers from Huwwara.

“Why should we stop? We are protecting the lives of Jews… It is a shame that the army even arrived here,” Daniella Weiss told Kan.

She added that the settlers “have a lot of guns” so there is no need for a military presence. “Anyone who thinks that we have to use the army to deal with these attackers [the Palestinians living in Huwwara]… is mistaken.”

(MEMO, PC)