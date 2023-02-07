Ben-Gvir Threatens to Respond with 50 Missiles for Every Rocket Fired from Gaza

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to shower 50 missiles on Gaza in response to each missile fired from the Strip, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Ben-Gvir said the Israeli response to Palestinian Resistance attacks must be comprehensive.

Ben-Gvir added that he hopes the government will implement his vision of responding to Hamas rockets, adding that he is optimistic and believes this will materialize.

Israeli forces killed 42 Palestinians since the beginning of 2023, including nine children and an elderly woman.

(MEMO, PC)