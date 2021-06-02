‘A Good Investment’: Israel Seeks Additional $1bn from Washington

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel will request an additional billion dollars of US funds following its May war on the besieged Gaza Strip, according to a US Senator currently on a visit to Tel Aviv.

Israel already receives $3.8bn of US military aid annually. However, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is currently on a visit to Israel, told Fox News that Israel wants more money.

“There’s going to be a request tomorrow, I think, or Thursday, by the Israelis to the Pentagon for a billion dollars in aid to replenish the Iron Dome batteries that were used to defend Israel,” Graham told ‘Fox and Friends’.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 67 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

During the war, many Democratic representatives spoke out against the unconditional US funding of Israel, and some tried to delay a $735 million arms sale to Israel.

Israel is already the largest recipient of assistance from Washington, with $3.8bn tax paid money annually, plus plus

Israel will request $1bn in additional American aid to kill more Palestinian children and steal more Palestinian land pic.twitter.com/d5bojBrVS0 — It_remains_Palestine (@remains_it) June 2, 2021

Graham, a staunch supporter of Israel and a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee which oversees foreign military aid, is currently visiting Israel where he has met both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“Every time someone tries to destroy Israel, our response is going to be more aid, and it starts with replenishing Iron Dome. A billion-dollar investment would be a good investment for the American people,” Graham claimed.

“There’s been a big dustup over the last engagement between Hamas and the State of Israel in the United States, but I’m here to tell you that there’s a wide and deep support for Israel among the Democratic Party,” Graham, who is a Republican, added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)