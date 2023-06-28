Besieged Gaza Welcomes the Joy of Eid Al-Adha (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It is Eid Al-Adha, and Palestine, like the rest of the Muslim world and Muslim communities everywhere, is ready to receive one of the most special days of the year.

The Palestine Chronicle visited several areas in the Gaza Strip to convey the sense of joy and hope felt by Gaza’s residents.

First, we paid a visit to the Halal Market in Gaza, then off to one of Gaza’s largest and most historic markets, Al-Zawiya.

Unlike previous years, this year witnessed far fewer shoppers, Gaza shop owners told us. Still, a sense of happiness prevailed, especially among the children of the besieged Strip.

Eid Al-Adha is the Feast of Sacrifice and is the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, along with Eid al-Fitr.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijja and lasts for four days.

(The Palestine Chronicle)