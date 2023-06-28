As 100,000 Muslims Attend Eid Morning Prayer, Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

As over 100,000 Muslim worshippers attended the morning Eid prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Muslim holy compound, forced worshippers out of the Bab al-Rahma prayer area, and arrested some, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation forces reportedly detained at least 18 people from inside Al-Aqsa Mosque or as they were leaving it.

Bab al-Rahma, also known as the Golden Gate, is one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli authorities intend to turn it into a prayer area for the Jewish settlers and have been keeping Muslims out of the site.

Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim officials have warned that any change in the decades-long status quo at the holy compound, as a Muslim-only prayer area in its entire 144-dunum walled area, could lead to the outbreak of violence and religious strife.

The Eid prayer – which is held on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday – usually attracts tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers from all over Palestine and the world.

(PC, WAFA)