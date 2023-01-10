Israel Arrest 15 Palestinians, Demolishes 6 Structures in West Bank

Israeli troops arrest Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills)

Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians in overnight raids and demolished several structures in the Occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Palestinian residents were arrested in the cities of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Jenin and Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In a related development, Israeli Forces demolished six Palestinian structures in the West Bank, according to a local committee.

In a statement, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said two houses were brought down in Jericho and the town of Kafr Al-Dik in Salfit city, while four other structures were razed in Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C of the Occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60 percent of its space.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

