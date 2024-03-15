Biden Said Hamas Attack ‘World-Altering Event’ – Axios

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I think that’s where we are right now. For example, I think the Israeli thing has changed it all.” – Joe Biden.

It turned out that not only Palestinians, but the President of the United States himself believed that the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood Operation by Hamas will be an event that will change the world.

The revelations were made by the news website Axios based on the transcript of an official meeting only revealed recently.

“The day after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, President (Joe) Biden was already talking about it as a world-altering event that could reverberate through the 21st century,” Axios reported.

“The president’s raw reaction to the attack is captured in the transcript from his five hours of interviews with special counsel Robert Hur on Oct. 8 and 9,” it added.

Below are selected excerpts from the Axios report:

“We may be interrupted,” he told Hur at the beginning of his interview on Oct. 8. “I just got off the phone with Bibi Netanyahu.” The phone calls Biden had with Netanyahu that weekend were dramatic. “The Israeli prime minister was still shaken by the surprise attack involving Hamas militants … “At one point during his Oct. 8 interview with Hur, Biden opined on the potential consequences of the new crisis in the Middle East. “I think the world goes through these major inflection points where what’s happening at that moment — and the two, four years around either side of it — and the outcome of those discussions determine what the next six, seven decades look like,” Biden said. “I think that’s where we are right now. For example, I think the Israeli thing has changed it all.”

The October 7 War

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,341 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)