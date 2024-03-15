GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hamas Ceasefire Proposal Revealed | New ‘Flour Massacres’ | Ansarallah Strikes again – Day 161

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Details of a new ceasefire proposal presented by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas were revealed by Reuters news agency. Israeli forces carried out new massacres against Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in the besieged Gaza Strip. After announcing that the group would expand operations, the Ansarallah targeted a cargo ship west of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,439 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, March 15, 2:10 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The demands of the Palestinian Resistance Movement ( Hamas ) are still “illogical”. An Israeli team will head to Doha to continue negotiations.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Zionist force with a missile.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,439 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA (citing informed sources): Hamas presented a proposal for a ceasefire in 3 stages, each lasting 42 days.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted 5 Merkava tanks with “Al-Yassin 105” shells in central Gaza.

Friday, March 15, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 100 Palestinians were killed and wounded in a new Israeli bombing targeting Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar concentrations of enemy soldiers east of the central region.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing in the central Gaza Strip.

ISLAMIC ENDOWMENTS DEPARTMENT: 80,000 worshipers performed the first Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Intelligence District, west of Gaza.

SHEIKH SABRI: The presence of worshipers and their eagerness to travel is a message to those who want to harm Al-Aqsa.

Friday, March 15, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli ministerial meeting will discuss Hamas’ response to the exchange deal.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A violent bombardment targeted the Sheikh Ajlin area, west of Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: There were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing targeting Palestinians in the Intelligence District, northwest of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli authorities prevented medical teams from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the month of Ramadan.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and three others were injured when Israeli drones targeted citizens who were waiting for air aid west of Gaza City.

US SENATOR CHRIS COONS: Israel must be pressured to bring aid into Gaza.

Friday, March 15, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (quoting Egyptian President El-Sisi): We seek to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, increase the entry of aid, and allow the displaced in the south of the Strip to move to the north.

Friday, March 15, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

GALLANT: Israel uses American weapons in accordance with international law.

Friday, March 15, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: the first phase of Hamas ceasefire proposal includes the release of women, children, the elderly and sick Israelis in exchange for the release of a number ranging between 700 and a thousand Palestinians.

Friday, March 15, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

UKMTO: A commercial cargo ship was hit by a missile 76 nautical miles west of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah.

Friday, March 15, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTRALIA: Canberra will resume funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), nearly two months after funding was suspended due to Israeli allegations.

Friday, March 15, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

US ARMY: Two ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen.

US NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: Reforming the Palestinian Authority is necessary to create the necessary conditions for stability in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Friday, March 15, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

REPORT: A report issued by the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Palestinian Ministry of Culture revealed that 45 writers, artists and cultural and heritage activists have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

YEMEN: Media affiliated with Ansarallah in Yemen said that “the US-British aggression launched 14 raids on Hodeidah and Hajjah during the past 24 hours.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)