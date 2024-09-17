GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Bureij | Soldier Injured in Gaza | Firing Gallant – Day 347

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tuesday, September 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the bombing of a house east of Al-Bureij has risen to three after a girl was pulled out of the rubble.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces took measurements of the house of prisoner Ibrahim Mansour, who carried out the killing of the Israeli prison guard, to demolish his house.

CHANNEL 12: The agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Sa’ar has been concluded and Netanyahu’s final decision is awaited to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Israeli occupation artillery targets the Hijazi building in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Civil defence crews recovered a body and a number of injuries after the targeting of the Al-Shoubaki family home on Al-Sahaba Street

Tuesday, September 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked the Israeli military site of Abbad twice at dawn on Tuesday and achieved direct hits.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The security establishment warns that the escalation on the northern border with Lebanon could turn into a regional war.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the town of Manara in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon.

CHANNEL 14: Defense Minister Yoav Galant was noticeably late in joining the Security Cabinet meeting on Monday due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s communication with Gideon Sa’ar.

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation artillery is violently shelling Block 12 east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation revealed intensive flights of warplanes in the skies of northern Israel.

Tuesday, September 17, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A reserve soldier from the Givati ​​Brigade was seriously injured last night during the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, September 17, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation bombed an apartment on Al-Sahaba Street in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Tuesday, September 17, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the eastern outskirts of Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the addition of a new war target that stipulates that residents evacuated from areas near the northern border will be safely returned to their homes.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are besieging several streets in the vicinity of the presidential headquarters in Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate.

