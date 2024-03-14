Cape of Good Hope Off Limits – Yemen’s Ansarallah Vows to Expand Operation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen’s Ansarallah leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed Thursday evening to prevent Israeli-linked ships from crossing the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope.

Al-Houthi said that Ansarallah operations targeting ships in the Red Sea – Bab al-Mandab and the Arabian Sea – in support of Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will continue and will extend to prevent Israel-linked ships from even passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope route.

73 ships have been targeted since the start of operations, including 12 this week alone, the Yemen leader said.

He vowed to expand the range of attacks to “an extent not expected by the enemy”, saying that Ansarallah operations this week were carried out using 58 ballistic missiles and drones.

The leader of the Yemeni group announced that 34 members of Ansarallah had been killed since the start of operations targeting ships linked to Israel.

Al-Houthi denounced the continuation of the Israeli war on Gaza, saying that Israel is carrying out the “crime of the century” with the participation of Americans, Western and even Arab countries.

Abdel Al-Malik, AnsarAllah leader also said that Iran is the sole provider of weapons to Palestinians, criticizing over 50 Islamic states for not arming Palestinian resistance during the Gaza war. pic.twitter.com/BibFfIIOFD — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) March 14, 2024

In response to the Ansarallah attack, the United States and Britain, in alliance with a few other countries, have launched military operations against Ansarallah starting on January 11.

The US-led alliance, Prosperity Guardian, says that the airstrikes are aimed at weakening the group’s ability to threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

The US-led attacks, however, are exasperating an already tense situation. Several international shipping companies have been forced to halt operations in the Red Sea or divert their operations to avoid Ansarallah strikes.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday that Ansarallah possesses a strong arsenal, noting that weeks of strikes have not undermined their military capabilities.

Singh added that Washington would continue to carry out strikes against the group, stressing its confidence that their capabilities would continue to be weakened.

Ansarallah is still able to access weapons, capabilities and support from Iran, she alleged, stressing that work will continue to ensure the protection of commercial ships in the Red Sea.

(PC, AJA)