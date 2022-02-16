‘Biggest Aqsa Week Yet’ to Welcome Participants from 50 Countries

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 50 countries, “from Trinidad to Tanzania, from Tobago to Thailand”, are set to take part in the Aqsa Week 2022, which goes global for the second year in a row, UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FoA) said in a statement.

From February 24 to March 2, “mosques, universities, local councils and parliaments will hold talks, workshops and other activities emphasizing the heritage and sacredness of Al Aqsa mosque,” FoA wrote in a press release, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle.

Looking forward to #AqsaWeek 1443/2022. Spread the love of Masjid al-Aqsa #LoveAqsa pic.twitter.com/xCe2IHZ6mN — Masjid al Aqsa (@firstqiblah) February 16, 2022

“The variety of events for adults and children will be united under #LoveAqsa on social media,” FoA added. “Many of the events will be streamed live on social media, radio and television.”

Established by Friends of Al Aqsa in 2017, Aqsa Week addresses key questions, such as, “What is Al Aqsa, and what is its history and significance? And what are the dangers faced by Al Aqsa and the Palestinians?”

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in Palestine’s occupied East Jerusalem, is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal Jewish settlers into the compound almost daily, a provocative act that often leads to violence.

Dozens of settlers desecrated the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning. pic.twitter.com/W0Vz1C1Q7z — #SaveSheikhJarra #SaveSilwan #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir (@ChristineJameis) February 8, 2022

Whenever Jewish settlers break into the mosque compound, Muslim worshippers are forbidden to pray there, Palestinian media report regularly.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

(The Palestine Chronicle)