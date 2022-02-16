Summer In Palestine – A Poem

Summer by the sea
And it’s so beautiful
To stop and see the
Crashing rhythm of the waves
And the salty ocean sprays
And the beautiful sweet air blowing softly from sweet scented cherry blossom
Trees and the little bird’s singing so passionately and the rosy colored sky and the
Most beautiful glorious sunset
In the sky I’m having so much fun in the warm summer sun and to
Feel the warmth on my face and
I’ll always remember my summer days in this sunny Palestinian place.
– David P. Carroll is an Irish Poet. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.
