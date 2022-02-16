Summer In Palestine – A Poem

February 16, 2022 Articles, Features, Poetry
Summer in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By David P. Carroll

Summer by the sea

And it’s so beautiful

To stop and see the

Crashing rhythm of the waves

And the salty ocean sprays

And the beautiful sweet air blowing softly from sweet scented cherry blossom

Trees and the little bird’s singing so passionately and the rosy colored sky and the

Most beautiful glorious sunset

In the sky I’m having so much fun in the warm summer sun and to

Feel the warmth on my face and

I’ll always remember my summer days in this sunny Palestinian place.

– David P. Carroll is an Irish Poet. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*