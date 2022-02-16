Summer In Palestine – A Poem

By David P. Carroll

Summer by the sea

And it’s so beautiful

To stop and see the

Crashing rhythm of the waves

And the salty ocean sprays

And the beautiful sweet air blowing softly from sweet scented cherry blossom

Trees and the little bird’s singing so passionately and the rosy colored sky and the

Most beautiful glorious sunset

In the sky I’m having so much fun in the warm summer sun and to

Feel the warmth on my face and

I’ll always remember my summer days in this sunny Palestinian place.

– David P. Carroll is an Irish Poet. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.