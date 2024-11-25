LIVE BLOG: Bombing of Nuseirat, Rafah, South Lebanon | Rockets Target Israel – Day 416

November 25, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli artillery continued to shell Nuseirat, in central Gaza, and Rafah, in the southern part of the Strip, killing and wounding Palestinians.

More rockets were launched from Lebanon, with the mayor of Nahariya accusing the central government of failing to protect Israeli citizens living in the north.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shells Naqoura

AL-JAZEERA:  the Israeli army’s artillery shelled the outskirts of the town of Naqoura in the Tyre district in south Lebanon.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Used US Ammunition to Target, Kill 3 Journalists in South Lebanon

THE GUARDIAN: Israel used American ammunition to target and kill three journalists in southern Lebanon in an attack targeting them on October 25.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

33 Relief Trucks Stuck for 6 Months nearBorder with Egypt

UNRWA: 33 aid trucks have been stuck for 6 months near the border with Egypt due to Israeli restrictions.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Renews Shelling of Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling resumes on areas north and west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on South Lebanon

A-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh region in south Lebanon.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Injured in Nahariya

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: One person was injured in Nahariya by falling rocket shrapnel.

CHANNEL 12: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Nahariya and towns in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Avivim and Yaron in the Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Musbah area, north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

20 Rockets Fired from Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected 20 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the western Galilee, noting that some were intercepted and others fell in open areas.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Nahariya Mayor Says Israel Failed to Provide Security

MAYOR OF NAHARIYA: The mayor of Nahariya in northern Israel, Ronen Marley, criticized the Israeli government, saying that Israel had failed to provide security for its citizens and had wasted huge sums of money from its budget in vain.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army aircraft launched a raid on the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the occupation artillery shelling of the camp.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hunger, Thirst, and Disease in Gaza

UNRWA: More than two million displaced people in the Gaza Strip are besieged by hunger, thirst and disease, and obtaining meals has become an impossible task for families in the Strip.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Continuous Artillery Shelling of Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army is launching continuous artillery shelling on the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 25, 10:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Storms Several Cities in West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:  Israeli forces detained about 5 Palestinians during their raids on towns and cities in the West Bank after storming several towns and cities across the occupied West Bank.

