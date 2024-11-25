LIVE BLOG: Bombing of Nuseirat, Rafah, South Lebanon | Rockets Target Israel – Day 416

Israeli artillery continued to shell Nuseirat, in central Gaza, and Rafah, in the southern part of the Strip, killing and wounding Palestinians.
More rockets were launched from Lebanon, with the mayor of Nahariya accusing the central government of failing to protect Israeli citizens living in the north.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Artillery Shells Naqoura
AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli army’s artillery shelled the outskirts of the town of Naqoura in the Tyre district in south Lebanon.
Israel Used US Ammunition to Target, Kill 3 Journalists in South Lebanon
THE GUARDIAN: Israel used American ammunition to target and kill three journalists in southern Lebanon in an attack targeting them on October 25.
33 Relief Trucks Stuck for 6 Months nearBorder with Egypt
UNRWA: 33 aid trucks have been stuck for 6 months near the border with Egypt due to Israeli restrictions.
Israel Renews Shelling of Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling resumes on areas north and west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid on South Lebanon
A-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh region in south Lebanon.
Israeli Injured in Nahariya
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: One person was injured in Nahariya by falling rocket shrapnel.
CHANNEL 12: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Nahariya and towns in the Western Galilee.
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Avivim and Yaron in the Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.
Killed, Wounded in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Musbah area, north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
20 Rockets Fired from Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: We detected 20 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the western Galilee, noting that some were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
Nahariya Mayor Says Israel Failed to Provide Security
MAYOR OF NAHARIYA: The mayor of Nahariya in northern Israel, Ronen Marley, criticized the Israeli government, saying that Israel had failed to provide security for its citizens and had wasted huge sums of money from its budget in vain.
Israeli Raid on Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army aircraft launched a raid on the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the occupation artillery shelling of the camp.
Hunger, Thirst, and Disease in Gaza
UNRWA: More than two million displaced people in the Gaza Strip are besieged by hunger, thirst and disease, and obtaining meals has become an impossible task for families in the Strip.
Continuous Artillery Shelling of Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army is launching continuous artillery shelling on the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Storms Several Cities in West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces detained about 5 Palestinians during their raids on towns and cities in the West Bank after storming several towns and cities across the occupied West Bank.
