LIVE BLOG: Bombing of Nuseirat, Rafah, South Lebanon | Rockets Target Israel – Day 416

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: One person was injured in Nahariya by falling rocket shrapnel.

CHANNEL 12: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Nahariya and towns in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Avivim and Yaron in the Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.