Exceptional Day – Resistance Roundup – Day 415

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Today was an exceptional day for Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance.

As the Rafah axis is becoming active again, Resistance operations are now spanning the entirety of the Strip.

Today, Al-Qassam announced the killing of ten Israeli soldiers “at point-blank range” on University Street in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, Hezbollah has managed to destroy 11 Israeli Merkava tanks, six at all axes of fighting and five in the town of Bayada alone.

All of this happened within the context of the largest Hezbollah rocket attack on Israeli targets throughout the country, reaching military bases as far as central Israel.

It is estimated that Hezbollah has fired 340 missiles towards Israel in one day, though sirens continue to sound throughout the country at the writing of this report.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombed the command and control headquarters of the enemy forces advancing in the Al-Tawam area north of Gaza City with a barrage of heavy mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in collaboration with the Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades, targeted the enemy’s command and control site in the Netzarim axis with 107mm rockets. “Al-Qassam fighters clashed against a zionist infantry force of 10 soldiers at point-blank range, inflicting deaths and injuries among them, on University Street in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Qassam vs IDF in Jabaliya: Fighter says they're about to ambush an IDF special forces unit holed up in building west of the city; addresses Netanyahu saying IDF hides in their tanks, fortifications; then Yassin 105 & thermobaric warheads vs troop position. [Qassam Brigades 23/11] pic.twitter.com/4LULqYQcvn — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) November 23, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters clashed against a zionist infantry force of 10 soldiers at point-blank range, inflicting deaths and injuries among them, on University Street in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city. “Al-Qassam Brigades targets a military vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell north of Awad Tower in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist military D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, causing it to catch fire, north of Awad Tower in Rafah in the southern Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a zionist force that had fortified itself inside a house with an anti-personnel shell on University Street in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“In coordination with the Mujahideen Brigades, we bombed the artillery positions at the Fajja military site with 107mm rockets. “We shot down a zionist Evo Max drone that was dropping bombs on residential homes in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 00:05 AM on Sunday 24-11-2024, targeted the Kfar Blum settlement with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:30 AM on Sunday 24-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Metulla site with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:45 AM on Sunday 24-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted with a rocket barrage, at 09:10 am on Sunday 24-11-2024: – The Maalot-Tarshiha settlement. – The Hatzor HaGlilit settlement.

🚨 Documentation of the large damage caused after a rocket made direct impact in Maalot in northwestern Israel. 65 rockets have been fired towards settlements in northwestern Israel today, according to Israeli media. pic.twitter.com/Pz6rhq7Jxj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 24, 2024

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, on Friday 22-11-2024, the Palmachim base (a main base for the Israeli Air Force, containing squadrons of unmanned aircraft and military helicopters, a military research center, and the Arrow air and missile defense system) located 140 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, south of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of qualitative missiles, and the operation achieved its goals. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched, at 07:00 on Sunday 24-11-2024, an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones, on a newly established operations room of the Israeli enemy army in the settlement of Metulla, and hit its targets accurately. “The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 1:00 PM today, Sunday 24-11-2024, the Glilot base (headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit) located 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of qualitative missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the skies of Western Bekaa this morning, Sunday 24-11-2024, with a surface-to-air missile, and forced it to leave. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Kiryat Shmona settlement, with a rocket barrage, at 10:30 on Sunday 24-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces, with a rocket barrage, on Sunday 24-11-2024. – In the Kiryat Shmona settlement, for the second time, at 11:00 am. – In the Manara settlement, at 11:30 am. – And the artillery positions of the Israeli enemy in the Dishon settlement, which is attacking our people and villages, at 11:30 am. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on 24-11-2024 targeted: – the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) north of the occupied city of Akka with a rocket barrage. (1:10 PM) – a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of the city of Al-Khiam for the second time with a rocket barrage. (1:30 PM) – a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of the city of Al-Khiam for the third time with a rocket barrage. (1:45 PM) – the settlement of Karm Ben Zimra with a rocket barrage. (12:05 PM) – the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage. (12:10 PM) – the Birya base (the main base for air and missile defense of the Northern Command) with a rocket barrage. (12:10 PM) – the Doviv barracks with a rocket barrage. (12:45 PM)

ISRAELI ARMY: Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards northern Tel Aviv, and said that it had failed to intercept one of them. pic.twitter.com/NI9y1XbKmy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 24, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on 24-11-2024 targeted: – the settlement of Yir’on with a rocket barrage. (13:10) – the settlement of Kfar Blum with a rocket barrage. (13:40) – the settlement of Amir with a rodent barrage. (13:40) – the settlement of Sasa with a rocket barrage. (13:50) – the settlement of Meron with a rocket barrage. (14:18) – the Dado base (command headquarters for the northern region) with a rocket barrage. (14:30) – the Mishar base (main intelligence headquarters for the northern region) with a rocket barrage. (14:30) – Camp 100 (a training camp for ground forces) north of Ayelet HaShahar with a rocket barrage. (15:00) – the settlement of Yesod HaMa’ala with a rocket barrage. (15:15) – a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage for the fourth time. (15:20)

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee after rockets were detected being fired from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/bUjnimXDB4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 24, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on 24-11-2024 targeted: – the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions northeast of the settlement of Jaatoun, which attack our people and villages, with a rocket barrage. (15:20) – the Zevulun military industries base north of the city of occupied Haifa with a rocket barrage (15:30). “After monitoring the movements of the Israeli enemy army in the vicinity of the Raheb site opposite the town of Aita al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 on Sunday 24-11-2024 an Israeli infantry force west of the site with a guided missile, killing and wounding its members. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:30 on Sunday 24/11/2024, targeted a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the town of Al-Bayad, leading to its destruction and the killing and wounding among its crew. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:45 on Sunday 24/11/2024 – Targeted 3 Merkava tanks on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Bayad with guided missiles, leading to their destruction and the killing and wounding among their crews. – Targeted a Merkava tank on the Al-Lubia Hills on the western outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas, leading to its destruction and the killing and wounding among its crew.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked a military target in Tel Aviv with a barrage of high-quality missiles and a squadron of drones, and the operation achieved its goals. pic.twitter.com/jjK8KfJKeT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 24, 2024

“At 5:15 PM today, Sunday 24-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank attempting to advance to retrieve a destroyed tank on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Bayyad, where the tank was struck with a guided missile, resulting in its destruction and leaving its crew killed and wounded “The Islamic Resistance fighters, at 13:05 PM today, Sunday 24-11-2024, targeted the Haifa Navel Base (belonging to the Israeli navy and contains fleets of missile boats and submarines) 35 km away from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:30 on Saturday 23-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Deir Mimas-Kfar Kila Triangle with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:30 on Sunday 24-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas, with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)